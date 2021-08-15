Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 437 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. McAdam LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE opened at $83.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.16. The company has a market cap of $163.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.69.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.