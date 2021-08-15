Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 57,064 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 438.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,064 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

VEA opened at $52.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

