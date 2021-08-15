Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.43.

RE opened at $272.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $193.02 and a one year high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

