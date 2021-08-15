PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 428.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.2% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 81,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.
In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.
