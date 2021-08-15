Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

