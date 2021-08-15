ForTube (FOR) Achieves Market Cap of $32.19 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, ForTube has traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. ForTube has a market capitalization of $32.19 million and approximately $33.03 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ForTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00057520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.93 or 0.00868329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00104419 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043943 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

FOR is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

