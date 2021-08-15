Covalent (CQT) Hits Market Capitalization of $72.87 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, Covalent has traded 131.9% higher against the US dollar. Covalent has a market cap of $72.87 million and approximately $34.13 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00003194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00048187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00132853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00154901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,906.89 or 0.99921768 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.47 or 0.00878194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,291.80 or 0.07164998 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CQTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.