Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Update

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the July 15th total of 109,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 78.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 116,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 51,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 4.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,273,000 after acquiring an additional 48,767 shares during the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $577.83 million, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

