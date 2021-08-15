Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Short Interest Update

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 328.6% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of LEVL stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. Level One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $209.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 55.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEVL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.