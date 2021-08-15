Short Interest in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) Increases By 238.6%

Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a growth of 238.6% from the July 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:MOTN opened at $9.91 on Friday. Motion Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Get Motion Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOTN. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,159,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,955,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,130,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,925,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,265,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Motion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.