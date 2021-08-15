Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,054 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.7% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.