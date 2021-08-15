Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $151.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $152.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.51.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

