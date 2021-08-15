Capital Investment Counsel Inc Invests $202,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Leidos by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,578 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Leidos by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Leidos by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS opened at $95.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.01.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

