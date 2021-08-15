Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBVA. Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.35.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

