International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives $25.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IGT opened at $19.78 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.15 and a beta of 2.18.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,476,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 186,626 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

