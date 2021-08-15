Brokerages Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Price Target at $16.50

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

TALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.46. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $18.93.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 126,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $2,245,823.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

