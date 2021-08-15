Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Sierra Wireless reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWIR. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

Shares of SWIR opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.25. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 9.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

