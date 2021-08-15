MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of MSADY opened at $16.01 on Friday. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.52.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

