Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Shares of CIK stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

In other Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $294,032.64. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.