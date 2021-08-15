General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $198.37 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $201.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

