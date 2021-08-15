Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $146,515,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,774 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $73,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,387,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVTR. Barclays raised their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,021,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 337,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $10,687,497.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at $45,842,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 967,622 shares of company stock valued at $31,673,581. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVTR stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.