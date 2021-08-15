5,386 Shares in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Bought by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,386 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Commvault Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,057,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVLT. Summit Insights raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $339,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $365,041.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,500 shares of company stock worth $9,169,694 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $76.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.67. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

