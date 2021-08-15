Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,167 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV opened at $156.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.54.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

