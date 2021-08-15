Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $145.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.66. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.87.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

