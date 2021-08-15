Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Update

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the July 15th total of 945,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ DTSS opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57. Datasea has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.24.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 295.89% and a negative return on equity of 170.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTSS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datasea in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Datasea by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Datasea in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datasea, Inc engages in the development and distribution of electronic and web-based security solutions. The company focuses on development, manufacture, and trade of security equipment. It offers media advertising, big data, smart education security solution, internet security products, cyber security system & equipment, data analysis and data integration services.

