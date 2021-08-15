Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the July 15th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,399,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:EEGI opened at 0.00 on Friday. Eline Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.01.
About Eline Entertainment Group
Further Reading: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Eline Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eline Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.