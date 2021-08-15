Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the July 15th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,399,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EEGI opened at 0.00 on Friday. Eline Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.01.

Get Eline Entertainment Group alerts:

About Eline Entertainment Group

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Graystone Education, Inc, provides various education services. It also offers consulting services to public and private institutions, including charter schools, private k-12 schools, and higher education institutions at the undergraduate and graduate level.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Eline Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eline Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.