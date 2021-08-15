Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Euronext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC began coverage on Euronext in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $110.40 on Friday. Euronext has a 1-year low of $95.05 and a 1-year high of $122.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.84.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

