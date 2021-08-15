Kusama (KSM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $152.55 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last week, Kusama has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $263.00 or 0.00573644 BTC on exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $2.23 billion and $152.55 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

