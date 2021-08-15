Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,206 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

ORCL stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.75. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $91.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

