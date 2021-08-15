Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEI stock opened at $131.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.05. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $129.59 and a one year high of $133.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.