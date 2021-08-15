Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,733,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,758,000 after buying an additional 99,947 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 18.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 385,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,063,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXRH. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.90.

TXRH opened at $88.96 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

