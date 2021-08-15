HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,223,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,795,709 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

NYSE FSLY opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

