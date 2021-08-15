Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $210,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 220,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $257.72 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $194.51 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.25.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.