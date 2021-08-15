Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $755,000 Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

NYSE OMC opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.