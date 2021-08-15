Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT opened at $416.08 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.18 and a one year high of $417.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.