srnArt Gallery Price Tops $0.17 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. During the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a market cap of $682,863.56 and $28,721.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00048136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00132356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00154177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,982.31 or 1.00296036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.00878903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.68 or 0.07162332 BTC.

About srnArt Gallery

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

srnArt Gallery Coin Trading

