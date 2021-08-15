Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Receives $78.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.80.

BBWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bath & Body Works stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

