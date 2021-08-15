CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Receives $4.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

CWBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group began coverage on CohBar in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CohBar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CohBar by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CohBar by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CohBar by 173.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CohBar by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the period. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR opened at $1.30 on Thursday. CohBar has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $80.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that CohBar will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

