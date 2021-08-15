Brokerages Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target at $665.25

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $665.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.86, for a total transaction of $4,040,111.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,774,501.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,395 shares of company stock valued at $85,300,489. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $624.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $568.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $640.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

