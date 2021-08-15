iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $415.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $405.99. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $290.44 and a 52-week high of $421.34.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

