Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 325 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 401.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

PTLC opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.93.

