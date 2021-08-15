NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Issues Earnings Results

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05), reports.

Shares of NBSE opened at $3.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.33. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBSE. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 35.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,017 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 465.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 346,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 284,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 116.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 228,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

