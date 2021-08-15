Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $6.94 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of -0.41.

FIXX has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

