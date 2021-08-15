CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $484 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.64 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.020 EPS.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.15.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $157.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

