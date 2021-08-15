IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Issues Earnings Results

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,329.21% and a negative return on equity of 159.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDBA opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.32 million and a PE ratio of -8.51. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

