IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Issues Earnings Results

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,329.21% and a negative return on equity of 159.84%.
Shares of NASDAQ:IDBA opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.32 million and a PE ratio of -8.51. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile
