Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $84.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In other Processa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David Young purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,607.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,570. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

