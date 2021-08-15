Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.45 billion.

NYSE CI opened at $210.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.70. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.16.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.