Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.45 billion.
NYSE CI opened at $210.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.70. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.16.
In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
