State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,800 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scott Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 22,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Ecolab by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 9,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Ecolab by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 329,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,941,000 after buying an additional 61,690 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 21,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $221.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.