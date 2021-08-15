Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 57 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,334,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $480.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $475.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.96.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

