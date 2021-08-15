Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of The Toro worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in The Toro by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in The Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,156,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in The Toro by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in The Toro by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock opened at $113.90 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $72.94 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

